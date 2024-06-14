Knoops Leeds: Popular luxury hot chocolate cafe opens in Trinity Shopping Centre
Named after its founder, Knoops will be welcoming its first customers through its doors in Trinity Leeds from 7am today (Friday, June 14).
The new opening follows the successes of its previous sites. It first opened in Rye, East Sussex in 2013, and the business has since taken the UK by storm with 16 more venues opening across the country, including London, Manchester and Oxford.
With more than 20 different percentages of chocolate, all of which are available as hot chocolates, on offer at the Leeds site, it aims to become the city's one-stop shop for all chocolate and coffee. Vegan and iced drinks are also available at Knoops.
#The dog-friendly Leeds site, which is just opposite Superdry, will also feature a bakery selling everything from pastries to cake slices.
Its current opening hours are listed on its official website as Monday to Thursday, 7am – 10pm, Friday and Saturday, 7am – 11pm and Sunday, 8am – 9.30pm.
