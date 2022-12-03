Once upon a time, fans wouldn't have dreamt of sending their beer hurtling into the air after watching England score a relatively inconsequential sixth against Iran, but we live in strange times. Fortunately, when I visited the Jug & Barrel in Pudsey to watch the Three Lions take on Wales, I was in the company of a crowd that celebrated goals in a normal fashion.

Located on Town Street in Stanningley, the pub is a cosy one with low ceilings and plenty of seating. It is ideal for watching live sport as it boasts numerous screens and you do not have to rock up too early for a glimpse of one.

As expected, it was quite busy as fans gathered to watch England’s final World Cup 2022 group game. However, a member of staff was more than happy for our group to shuffle tables around to make sure we could be seated with a good view. I have seen how protective pub employees can be over seating arrangements, so the relaxed approach was refreshing and welcome.

The pints of Stella Artois and Birra Moretti were crisp and refreshing, poured perfectly and served at a speed that ensured very little of the footballing action was missed. I had to do a quick head swivel to catch Marcus Rashford’s stunning free-kick but I still saw it and had a pint in my hand seconds later – happy days indeed.

Members of staff were absolutely excellent, unfazed by how busy it was and incredibly efficient and friendly. It was my first visit to the pub in three years and it was an enjoyable one. The only aspect of the visit I didn’t enjoy is an awkward one, as it is not the fault of staff members. On two occasions I was asked where I was from by blokes that didn’t ask with a smile.

It is always awkward when you are made to feel like you are stepping on someone’s turf, so if you are reading this and are territorial to the point of verging on hostility in your local, chill out. Then again, they may not have been regulars and might just have not liked the look of me. If that was the case, fair enough.

Factfile

Address: 56-58 Town St, Stanningley, Pudsey LS28 6EZ

Telephone: 0113 257 6877

Opening hours: Monday 12pm–10:30pm, Tuesday 12pm–10:30pm, Wednesday 12pm-12am, Thursday 12pm–12am, Friday 12pm–12am, Saturday 12pm–12am, Sunday 12pm–10:30pm

Website: N/A

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 7/10

Service: 9/10