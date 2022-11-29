A look at the ‘leaked’ England starting XI to face Wales in the final round of 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B fixtures.

England return to action on Tuesday evening when they face rivals Wales in Qatar.

The Three Lions have one foot - and maybe more - in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage after picking up four points from their first two games, thrashing Iran and then drawing against USA. Gareth Southgate’s men only need to avoid a defeat by four or more goals to progress, while it could a draw or a win to secure top spot, depending on result elsewhere.

The equation is more complicated for Wales, who suffered a shock defeat to Iran last time out. Rob Page’s men need to win and hope Iran and USA draw to progress, though they can also progress with a win over England by four or more goals, regardless of results elsewhere.

Ahead of the game, there have been reports over England’s starting XI, and with that in mind, we have put together a gallery of the likely line-up based on various reports.

Take a look below...

1. GK - Jordan pickford England's undisputed number one right now, Pickford will likely keep his place.

2. LB - Kieran trippier Trippier is in form currently, but he will likely shift over to the left here to replace Luke Shaw.

3. CB - Harry Maguire Southgate trusts Maguire and a change at centre-back is not likely for this one.

4. CB - John Stones John Stones is looking good at the moment, and he has a good partnership with Maguire.