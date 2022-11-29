Here are some of the bars and pubs in Leeds showing the World Cup.
As the World Cup continues, fans across the city are getting their England and Wales shirts ready in support of their team in Qatar.
From specialist sports bars bursting with the football spirit to more casual pubs outside the city centre, there is a spot for everyone to enjoy the matches still to come. Here are nine bars and pubs in Leeds showing the World Cup.
1. Aire Bar
Aire Bar is known for its great TV and buzzing atmosphere. Pictured are England fans watch the England v Croatia match in 2021.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. The Brotherhood
The Brotherhood is running a walk-In only policy for England games during the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Beck and Call
Beck and Call are showing all World Cup matches on all screens across the pub, and highly recommend booking a table to guarantee a spot.
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. The Original Oak
The Original Oak hosts big screen sporting events in a classic Yorkshire pub atmosphere. Football lovers can grab a table and order drinks on their phone to avoid missing any of the action.
Photo: Tony Johnson