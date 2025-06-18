Jasmine Cafe Leeds: ‘Vibrant’ Turkish coffee shop to open in transformed historic city centre building
Jasmine Cafe will serve hot drinks and pastries after securing planning permission to convert a grade II-listed building on Cookridge Street.
Leeds City Council granted listed building consent for change-of-use, a new shop front and internal refurbishments to the former accountant’s.
Want the latest news sent straight to your phone? Join the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp service - a dedicated channel for breaking news in Leeds
A planning report said: “The proposed internal alterations are essentially to fit out the premises to accommodate a coffee shop specializing in Arabic sweets, mini pastries, salad cups, cakes, coffee and smoothies.”
The new business would benefit from a city centre location with nearby transport links, the report said.
It said: “The proposed café use will bring a vacant unit into use, resulting in increased activity and footfall to the area, and would add to the vibrancy within the street scene, further enriching its vitality.”
A design report by Faum Architecture said the project sought to maintain the character of the building, built in the 18th century and part of the City Centre Conservation Area.
Changes include demolition of interior walls, new lighting, coffee machines and food display cabinets.
The report said: “Pastries and cakes will be prepared in a central kitchen and delivered to the café daily.”