An historic Leeds city centre building is set to be transformed into a Turkish coffee shop after plans were approved by the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds City Council granted listed building consent for change-of-use, a new shop front and internal refurbishments to the former accountant’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning report said: “The proposed internal alterations are essentially to fit out the premises to accommodate a coffee shop specializing in Arabic sweets, mini pastries, salad cups, cakes, coffee and smoothies.”

Jasmine Cafe has been granted approval to open as a new Turkish coffee shop on Cookridge Street, in Leeds. | LDRS/Leeds City Council design report

The new business would benefit from a city centre location with nearby transport links, the report said.

It said: “The proposed café use will bring a vacant unit into use, resulting in increased activity and footfall to the area, and would add to the vibrancy within the street scene, further enriching its vitality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A design report by Faum Architecture said the project sought to maintain the character of the building, built in the 18th century and part of the City Centre Conservation Area.

Changes include demolition of interior walls, new lighting, coffee machines and food display cabinets.

The report said: “Pastries and cakes will be prepared in a central kitchen and delivered to the café daily.”