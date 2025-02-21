A proposal for a new 12-storey office building in Leeds city centre has been submitted.

Hermes Wellington Place Site 2 GP Limited has lodged a full planning application for the newest addition to the business park at Wellington Place, hoping to construct what it calls an "office building with flexible commercial uses".

The applicant states: "The application seeks approval for 27,895.7 sqm Gross External Area (GEA) of floorspace for a ground- plus 11 storeys of accommodation for office accommodation and flexible ground floor uses within Class E for either office, Café/restaurant uses, or for retail limited to 200sqm in floorspace.

The 12-storey office building will if approved occupy plot 14 at Wellington Place. | Hermes Wellington Place Site 2 GP

"The proposal is for a best in class highly sustainable office accommodation that would continue to set the benchmark for the City Region and the UK for low carbon development that seeks to be all-electric, net zero carbon in operation and is designed to target environmental accreditations.

Wellington Place in Leeds city centre currently hosts various businesses and shared office spaces, as well as bars and restaurants like Veeno and Mad Frans.

The applicant added: "The layout of the building features an irregular quadrilateral shape for the second floor and above, while the ground and first floors have an irregular pentagonal shape due to the chamfered south-western corner. This area is further enhanced by a colonnade feature along the facade.

"The building will have a centrally located core and is designed to complement the existing structures within the Wellington Place estate. This estate is characterized by a well-ordered fenestration pattern, depth to facades, and a subtle blend of high-quality materials.”

14 Wellington Place will feature a unique colour and material palette, differentiating it from the older buildings on the estate, similar to neighbouring 11-12 Wellington Place. The design will also take cues from the locality and history of the site.