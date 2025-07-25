Japanese street food favourite Waki Maki has officially opened its doors at Wellington Place, bringing its signature sushi, poke bowls and katsu curries to Leeds city centre.

The independent brand, which built a loyal following from its first base at Leeds University Union, has now expanded into the business district with the new 933 sq ft venue at 11 Wellington Place. The restaurant offers seating for around 30 people indoors and 12 outside.

Waki Maki has opened in Wellington Place. | National World

Fresh dishes are made to order in front of customers, with a menu featuring everything from gyozas and miso soup to rice boxes and fusion street food classics. Unique to the new location is a catering service designed for nearby businesses, offering food for meetings and corporate events.

Founded in Leeds four years ago, Waki Maki is the latest addition to Wellington Place’s growing food and drink scene, which already includes Mad Frans, Sociable Folk, Veeno, and most recently, Bean Coffee Roasters.

Waki Maki founder Jonathan Phillips said: “We are very excited to be joining the Wellington Place community as we’ve wanted to open a site within this vibrant and bustling neighbourhood for some time. We can’t wait to introduce people to Waki Maki and share our passion for delicious, high-quality Japanese street food.”

Dominique Murray, associate marketing director at MEPC, the developer and asset manager behind Wellington Place, said: “Waki Maki brings something truly unique with its fresh, made-to-order fusion menu, and we’re thrilled to welcome them as part of our ever-growing neighbourhood.”