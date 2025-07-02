Madre Wellington Place: Brand new Mexican restaurant to open in Leeds - complete with tequila bar next door
Madre, which made a name for itself with outposts in Manchester and Liverpool, will arrive at Wellington Place this summer.
It’s described as a vibrant, day-to-night restaurant with everything from Oaxacan-inspired moles and salsas to Baja-style mariscos and Sonoran grilled meats.
Meanwhile, Salon Madre, its sister tequila bar complete with a taqueria and pool hall, will open very close by. There will be DJs and big screens in the space described as “fun and unpretentious”.
Co-founder Sam Grainger, who was inspired by countless trips to Mexico, said: “Mexico is alive with passionate artisans and cooks, mastering everything from street tacos to regional delicacies.
“It’s a world where traditions blend and evolve, and we’ve built that ethos into the heart of both Madre and Salon Madre.”
A much-loved fixture in Liverpool and Manchester, Madre is known for its signature spirit, flavours, and energy. The food menu is bold, playful, and built for sharing - al pastor tacos, gringas, burritos, and street food favourites picked up on the team’s travels.
