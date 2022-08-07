The pub will be named ‘The Scribbling Mill’ and name of the pub is inspired by the history of Morley, once famous for its textile industry.

The White Rose Shopping Centre already boasts an array of food and drink outlets in its outdoor leisure area and The Scribbling Mill will be joining the list of options visitors have to choose from.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scribbling Mill Wetherspoons pub will open at the White Rose Shopping Centre, near Cineworld.

Steven Foster, centre director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “We’re excited to welcome The Scribbling Mill Wetherspoon pub to The Village at White Rose. It will be a great addition to our existing mix of retail, restaurants, and leisure, and we’re sure our visitors will enjoy the new venue.”

Many have taken to Facebook to express their delight at the planned opening.

Lisa Thompson said: “About time, I’ve said for years, after a meal/cinema [trip], there’s nowhere to go have a drink with friends.”

Vincent Hendry echoed the sentiment, saying: “About time!”

Josie Burnett said: “I think I’m gonna like shopping there a whole lot more.”

Also in news: The best Wetherspoon pubs in Leeds according to Google reviews as work starts on new White Rose venue

Angela Cheshire added: “Best news ever.”

However, some were not quite as overjoyed by the news.

Clare Brown said: “It’s a bit out of the way for a pint.”

Lisa Hudson said: “I’ve always thought the WR [White Rose] lacked a pub to go with the restaurants and cinema. What a shame it’s a Wetherspoons.”

Angela Gee said: “Don’t know about a pub, [it] could do with some shops.”