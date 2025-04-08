Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An American cookie chain is set to open in a city shopping centre after permission was granted to convert a shop unit.

Insomnia Cookies has secured planning permission to occupy a former vape shop in the St John’s Centre.

The company, which has branches in Manchester and Sheffield, specialises in warm cookies, baked goods and ice cream.

Leeds City Council gave permission for alterations to the shop after a full planning application was submitted.

New double doors will be installed, along with a seating area, cooking equipment and air conditioning.

A planning report said changes were made to the design after Leeds Civic Trust objected to the appearance of the new vinyl shop front.

A council planning report said: “The proposed shop front would be of a similar appearance to the existing shop fronts along Merrion Street.

“Therefore it is considered that the proposal would not result in any harm to the character and visual amenity of the host building, the shopping centre and street scene.”

On its website, Insomnia Cookies said all its bakeries were powered by renewable energy and staff wages were higher than the Real Living Wage.