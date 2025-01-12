Insomnia Cookies, St John's: American bakery chain plans to open first Leeds branch at former Vape Social
Insomnia Cookies, which is well-established in the US, operates several bakeries in the UK, including locations in Manchester and Sheffield.
The chain specialises in delivering warm cookies, baked goods, and ice cream.
The Philadelphia-based company has submitted a full planning application to Leeds City Council for its first store in Leeds, aiming to take over the now-closed Vape Social e-cigarette shop in St John's Shopping Centre, located across from the Merrion Centre.
In the planning application submitted on December 19, 2024, a statement outlines the proposed changes for the bakery.
It mentions plans to replace the existing single-leaf door on Merrion Street with a new double door, which will serve as one of the two entrances to the unit.
The new recessed double doors will be powder-coated and feature glazed manifestations up to a height of 1100mm above the finished floor level.
The statement further notes that the existing stall risers will remain unchanged, while the shopfront windows will be updated with obscured vinyl on the entire right-hand side and partially on the left-hand side.
Additionally, the entrance accessible from inside the shopping center will keep its single door entry as it currently exists.
The door and windows will also have glazed manifestations up to a height of 1100mm above the finished floor level.
