Published 5th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST
An award-winning Leeds brewery has opened its first ever taproom. 

Customers will be able to pop into Ilkley Brewery’s new taproom in the Grove Promenade, Ilkley, from 5pm today (September 5). 

Taking over the former family-owned restaurant Joel’s Kitchen and Bar, the Ilkley Tap will feature 20 beer taps with all of the business’ best sellers. 

Last week, owner Luke Raven announced that Stuzzi, which has a site in Grand Arcade, will be bringing a taste of Italy to the venue

Ilkley Brewery has announced the opening of its first ever taproom, named the Ilkley Tap. Photo: Ilkley Brewery | Ilkley Brewery

Customers can expect small plates, Neapolitan style flatbreads, and even an imported Calabrian spiral sausage, with Stuzzi-made n’duja hot honey, topped with a crispy onion pangrattato.

The Ilkley Tap also features wines from Martinez Wines, an independent wine bar in Ilkley and Bingley. 

The new opening comes after the brewery, which has a base in Ashland’s Road, marks its 15th birthday this year. 

Ilkley Brewery offers a range of canned, casks and draft beer. It is best known for its Mary Jane session pale ale, which the brewery won a national award for in 2009.

