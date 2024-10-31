The Ilkley Food & Drink Festival is set to return for its sixth annual celebration next summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on June 14 and 15, the festival is building on the success of its previous years and ensures the continued growth of its entertainment options, debuting brand-new activities alongside improved line-ups for its cornerstone attractions.

Festival-goers can expect a weekend-long celebration of live music, immersive chef demonstrations, and bustling marketplaces, all against the backdrop of the Cow and Calf Rocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival will also showcase its beloved staple-point classics, heightened to feature their largest food and drink line-up to date.

Ilkley Food and Drink Festival announces its 2025 dates. Photo: Ilkley Food and Drink Festival | Ilkley Food and Drink Festival

In 2024, the event highlighted over 120 different independent businesses and small traders across the Street Food Arena and Artisan Markets. Attendees will also have access to an extensive selection of independent bars, complemented by a complete ale house.

Speaking on the upcoming festival, event director Michael Johnston said: “To return for a sixth consecutive year is absolutely mind-blowing, and we owe it to the incredible support from the local community.

“We’re excited to debut as many changes as we can fit in to continue to create a unique experience for those who join us”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Every year we aim to build on the success of the last. “The variety of traders across the festival is something we’re very proud of, and we can’t wait to take it even further.

“We’re aiming for our most diverse and vibrant selection of independent businesses yet”

While complete details are yet to be announced, guests can also anticipate brand-new attractions designed for all ages, including the introduction of ‘Foodie Olympics’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two exciting tribute acts are due to headline each evening of the event, alongside an array of local bands, choirs, duos and soloists.

Additionally, guests can expect a selection of Yorkshire’s best chefs to perform live demonstrations in the Live Cookery Theatre.

Families can also enjoy the live entertainers stage, featuring performing arts, magic, and circus shows spanning the afternoon. Further attractions will include art displays, a fun fair and inflatable land, roaming comedy, free kids activities and more.

The festival will once again be partnering with Bradford Mind in hope of building on the over £127,000 already raised for mental health initiatives across the north.

For more information, early bird tickets and updates, visit the official website.