A hugely popular food and drink festival is returning to a town near Leeds, complete with new attractions and exciting entertainment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ilkley Food and Drink Festival will return for the sixth time, attracting large crowds hungry to try all of the appetising treats on offer.

Ilkley Food and Drink Festival will return this weekend. | Stephen Midgley Breakpoint Media / The Ilkley Food & Drink Festival

With street food from around the world and alcohol beverages on sale, it’s set to be another exciting event. Ahead of its much anticipated arrival, here’s everything you need to know -

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What can I expect?

A programme of diverse entertainment, complete with new attractions, family activities, and food has been announced for the latest Ilkley Food and Drink Festival.

Director Michael Johnston said: “Final preparations are underway for this weekend, and we’re incredibly excited to showcase what we’ve been working towards.

“With brand-new features, refreshed lineups, and a wonderful selection of vendors, there are all of the ingredients for our most vibrant event yet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Various free attractions and family activities have been introduced for ticket holders. Roaming Bubble Performers, alongside other forms of comedy and performing arts, provide pop-up entertainment throughout the day.

Cornerstone attractions of the event can be navigated through clues and riddles in the Foodie Clue Quest Scavenger Hunt. Alternatively, families can immerse themselves in the Foodie Olympics, featuring food-and-drink inspired challenges in a Sports Day format.

What food will be on offer?

The Street Food Arena will highlight some of the north’s top independent street food and dessert vendors, including Yorkshire Crackling Hog Roast, Birria Bandits, and 7 Star Flag.

International flavours from the likes of Germany, Japan, India, Venezuela, Italy add to the vibrant selection of cuisines showcased across the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hugely popular event draws massive crowds. | Stephen Midgley Breakpoint Media / The Ilkley Food & Drink Festival

Leading entrepreneurs and up-and-coming local businesses fill the Artisan Markets, offering homeware, art, jewellery, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, sweet and savoury goods, handmade crafts, coffee, tea, and more.

Exciting examples include Yorkshire Mushroom Emporium LTD, Hebden Bridge Gin, Herd & Hive LTD, and The Great British Cheese Company.

A full ale house, in partnership with Vocation Brewery, stands beside nine independent bars, including Gilli’s Gin Tin, The Vintage Box, Black Dog New Zealand Wine Bar, Reggae Rum Shack, and Happy Barista.

Will there be entertainment?

Each ticket also provides access to three live stages, running throughout the weekend. There will be 14 live performances on the music stage, including The Voice UK’s Rachel Modest with The Motown Gospel Choir, up-and-coming musicians, choirs, soloists, bands, and Liam Gray as Robbie Williams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Live Cookery Theatre, in partnership with Yorkshire Food Guide, hosts a range of renowned experts across eight demonstrations. Notable highlights are MasterChef’s Owen Diaram, The Great British Menu’s Bobby Geetha, and Saltmoore’s Adam Maddock.

Darren Mac, The Magic Matt Show, Michael Jordan, and Matthew J Magic host between them 12 performing arts shows, featuring comedy, family magic, and interactive circus workshops.

The festival continues to work alongside Bradford Mind in hope of adding to the £139,000 collectively raised for their charities across the north. All donations through on-site events and ticket sales contribute towards supporting their cause.

The Ilkley Food and Drink Festival opens at 10am on Saturday (June 14) and Sunday (June 15).

It will take over East Holmes Field at Ilkley Riverside.