The festival has attracted more than 20,000 people in the past two years thanks to its line-up of food and drink producers from across the region. There will be more than 80 market traders selling crafts, produce and take-home delights such as locally-produced cakes, cheese and aromatic sauces, as well as food truck classics like tacos, pulled pork and bao buns. Stalls will also be serving up everything from freshly-stirred mojitos to New Zealand wines, while a full ale house will be offering IPAs, lagers and cask favourites.

What to expect from 2023 Ilkley Food and Drink Festival

Festival director Michael Johnston said: “We already have incredible food and drink producers, street food, bars and chefs in the cookery theatre. This year, we’re upping our game and focusing on increasing the interactive experiences at the festival. We’ll be hosting cheese, wine, whiskey and chocolate tasting sessions with experts, as well as hands on experiences such as cocktail making sessions.”

The dates for the 2023 Ilkley Food and Drink Festival have been announced as early bird tickets go on sale. Picture: Stephen Midgely/Breakpoint Media

Last year’s festival saw the introduction of entertainment including chefs on stilts and riding bicycles – and 2023 plans include live music and live entertainers stages as well as children’s activities and “roaming” comedians. The festival will run additional activities throughout the festival to raise funds and awareness for Bradford Mind, having raised over £68,000 over the past years for mental health charities.

Michael added: “The food is very important to us, but so is the feel of the event. The mix of cultures and ages brings a unique, warm, buzzing atmosphere.”

Where will this year’s festival be held?

The festival will be held at East Holmes Fields in Ilkley. Nikki Orrell, a member of the festival team, said: “We’re so lucky to host this event in such a beautiful location next to the river, with the Cow & Calf rocks looking down on us. Every year we have attendees travelling from all over the country to visit us.”

Organisers encourage use of public transport wherever possible and the site is less than a 10-minute walk from Ilkley Station.

Limited free parking is available on site, with one car park is located next to Nell Bank (Denton Road) and the other on West Holmes Field (Denton Road). Anyone using those cars parks is urged to donate to Bradford Mind. If those car parks become full, organisers recommend using one of the car parks in Ilkley and walking down to the site.

When will the festival take place?

The festival will take from on Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11, 2023. It runs from 10am to 8pm on the Saturday and 10am to 7pm on the Sunday, although some Artisan Market stalls may close from 5pm.

How to get tickets and what they cost

Tickets are on sale now and available to buy via the festival website – https://ilkleyfoodfestival.com/tickets-info/ – in advance. Early bird tickets for daily entry cost £4.95 for adults and £2.95 for under 16s, with free entry for under fives. Early bird weekend tickets cost £8.95 for adults and £4.95 for under 16s.

