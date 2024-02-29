Ilkley Food & Drink Festival 2024: Popular festival returns to Leeds town for fifth annual event - ticket info
After attracting a record number of attendees in 2023, the popular Ilkley Food and Drink Festival is set to return to the picturesque riverside town this summer.
The festival highlights culinary diversity and features a "gastronomic journey" through cuisines from around the world.
Beyond its vast range of food and drink, the festival will host a plethora of entertainment including a live music stage, a cookery theatre, roaming comedy, kids entertainment and a funfair.
Event Director Michael Johnston said: “We’re really excited to be returning to Ilkley for our 5th anniversary. Each year our event grows, and along with it the sense of community we create.
“At our festivals we commit ourselves to providing weekend-long entertainment. After last year's success of the tribute acts, we’re really looking forward to announcing more this year. Hearing such iconic songs played live provided an atmosphere we can’t wait to recreate”
The two day event returns to East Holmes Field on June 15 and 16, with tickets available via the Ilkley Food & Drink Festival website.