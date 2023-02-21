The flat cakes are among the treats served up by the business, which has been operating on Call Lane since 2016. All food at the venue is made fresh in-house, and the café has become known for its hearty brunches.

IF...Up North Call Lane manager Josh said: “I’ve been here for about seven months now, here at IF, but the business itself opened in 2016. We’ve brought brunch to Call Lane. Probably the most popular thing we do here is the pancakes, we’ve got about five different varieties of pancakes that we do, along with the occasional special.”

Customers can choose from five different pancakes, with the savoury option being pancakes topped with bacon, maple syrup and toasted pecans. Those with a sweet tooth can choose from the following options on the menu:

The business has been operating on Call Lane since 2016. Image: James Hardisty

- Blueberry compote, blueberries, peanut butter cream and pistachios

- Yorkshire fudge. toffee sauce, banana and honeycomb

- Nutella, flaked almonds and white chocolate sauce

- Biscoff, berries, compote and vanilla ice cream

Josh said: “It’s definitely more sweet that we do. We’ve got a bacon, maple and pecan pancake, which is our savoury option, and then alongside with the sweet we’ve got Nutella, Lotus Biscoff, the thick American-style pancakes. It’s a bit more filling than the crepe variety. I think people love them because it’s a sweet breakfast and for the most part, there’s not too many different things you can do with a sweet breakfast that is also filling.

"My favourite pancake is the Biscoff variety we do here at IF...Up North. It’s really good, it comes with the crumbs so you get the texture all different, it’s got a compote base which gives it that sweetness along with the Biscoff which is just absolutely unreal.”

