Pancake Day celebrates one of the world’s most popular dishes. Though the exact date varies each year , it is traditionally observed 47 days before Easter Sunday - and therefore falls on February 21 this year.

Pancake Day can be celebrated in a variety of ways, depending on whether you prefer thin and crispy or thick and fluffy pancakes. Pancakes come in a variety of flavours as well, including buttermilk, blueberry, and savoury options like cornmeal or vegetable, which can all be made from scratch using your favourite recipe or something new.

Pancakes have long been a staple of many cultures around the world, and the tradition of eating them dates back many centuries, according to Days Of The Year . They’re a popular breakfast food, and lots of people eat them with various toppings like syrup, butter, fruit, or chocolate chips.

Pancake Day is traditionally known as Shrove Tuesday, with its origins rooted in the Christian religion. Shrove Tuesday is a day of feasting, which came before a 40-day fast - Lent - which begins the day after, on Ash Wednesday. The date changes each year as it is calculated by the lunar calendar.

Pancake Day is a tasty and fun celebration with many ways to enjoy. This day is sure to please pancake lovers everywhere, whether you make pancakes at home, go out to eat, or try international pancake recipes such as French crepes or Chinese scallion pancakes.

However, for those who find it quite a hassle to cook, don’t worry as we have got you covered. Here, we have compiled a list of five of the best pancake places in Leeds based on Tripadvisor reviews, all of which have received at least 4.5 out of 5 ratings.

Top 5 restaurants that serve pancakes in Leeds

Rating: 5 out of 5 (73 reviews)

Location: 1 Station Road, Guiseley, Leeds LS20 8BX England

Review: “It was exactly what we needed for lunch. I had an amazing pancake and my wife had one of the best panini’s she had ever had while out and about. The staff were great and service was good. Really good value. Exactly what we needed when we needed it.”

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (571 reviews)

Location: 16 New Station Street, Leeds LS1 5DL England

Review: “Staying locally and needing breakfast, I happened into Laynes, so glad I did. This place is a gem! busy, yet delivering both seated and outsales customers. I was impressed by the quiet and calm efficiency of the two gents in the open kitchen.

“When you’re on a tight timescale, you want to know that your order is on its way.

Everything arrived in quick time, and it was superb, hot, freshly prepared and delicious.

I wish you were next door!”

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (132 reviews)

Location: 92 New Road Side, Horsforth, Leeds LS18 4QB England

Review: “Absolutely lovely pancakes. Lovely staff, very friendly. I would definitely recommend it. Will be back.”

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (394 reviews)

Location: 50 Otley Road Headingley, Leeds LS6 2AL England

Review: “We ordered pancakes with berries and yoghurt, which were fluffy, delicious, and plentiful.”

Rating: 4 out of 5 (276 reviews)

Location: 18-20 Queens Arcade Briggate, Leeds LS1 6LF England

Review: “We sat outside (which is in a pretty arcade so not really outside) but blankets provided if chilly. We had breakfast - the pancakes and bacon were particularly fab! Would recommend booking as they were really busy (we had to come back in 30 minutes but it was Saturday). It was definitely worth the wait!”