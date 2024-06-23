Dastaan review: I tried this superb Indian restaurant in Adel, Leeds, that has taken the city by storm
The Indian restaurant in Adel opened to much fanfare in 2022 and has since become an essential destination to visit for foodies in the city.
Created by top chefs Sanjay Gour and Nand Kishor, with the former gaining his experience in the culinary sphere under the guidance of Gordan Ramsay, the duo’s initial venture Down South earned them a slue of awards and a recommendation in the Michelin Guide.
Since opening in West Yorkshire the spot has taken the scene by storm, again being accredited here, there and everywhere; earning a much-deserved Oliver Awards the other month and, most recently, being featured in the 2024 Good Food Guide.
And if the plethora of stories singing the praise of the eatery hasn’t caught your attention then the word of mouth storm it has garnered most likely will have.
But try to find some new avenue of praise to describe this place I must, and after our visit to this expertly executed spot, it didn’t feel too big of a task.
This was my first time setting foot in leafy Adel, which felt like an unusual place to open such a prestigious venue but a choice that only adds to its event-factor.
The layout is assured, understated and striking and settles you in to the restaurant’s ethos as a traditional spot with a contemporary edge.
The service is equally accomplished. We felt welcomed and at ease from the outset and the two hours we spent seemed to breeze by.
The menu is refined to the point where settling on our choices didn’t come too hard; and was made easier by the tantalising sound of each option that made simply taking a punt not feel too risky.
The introductory pickle tray (£6) featured a delightful mango chutney and mint sauce and set us up nicely for our starters.
Receiving a shout out when Dastaan was featured in the Good Food Guide, the lollypop chicken bites (£7.50) were utterly superb. The chicken was crisp and the tomato and garlic chutney it was served with added an extra smoky dynamic.
The samosa chaat (£7) was on another level when it came to flavour overload and set us up supremely for the main dishes, which were thriving with natural, perfectly-balanced taste.
The Chettinard chicken thigh (£13.50) was as tender as it gets while the handi gosht (£15) had a deep tomato sauce that allowed the powerful garam masala spice to envelope the lamb cuts.
To complement the dishes we went for a unique if not-for-everybody truffle naan (£5) and saffron rice (£5).
We opted to stick with water as it was a school night but there were plenty of options, with cocktails, mocktails, Kirkstall Brewery beer and a selection of wines being on offer.
The near-£65 bill felt more than fair for what was an outstanding experience and one that will surely only become more essential for city dwellers as time goes on.
Factfile
Address: 473 Otley Rd, Adel, Leeds LS16 7NR
Telephone: 0113 230 0600
Opening hours: Tuesday to Wednesday, 5pm to 10:30pm; Saturday and Sunday, 12:30pm to 10:30pm, closed Monday
Website: https://www.dastaan.co.uk/leeds
Scores
Food: 9/10
Value: 8/10
Atmosphere: 9/10
Service: 10/10
