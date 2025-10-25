Leeds pub The Horsforth to shut for weeks as six-figure revamp begins

A family-friendly pub in Horsforth, Leeds, is set to close for a few weeks while it receives a six-figure refurbishment.

The Horsforth, a Greene King pub on Featherbank Lane locally known as “The Friendly”, will be temporarily closed from Monday (October 27) while renovations take place.

The investment will include enhancements to the pub’s interior, with an upgraded bar and restaurant layout, new decor, and fully refurbished toilets.

The Horsforth is closing to the public from October 27. | Greene King

The pub’s sports offerings are set for a major upgrade, with a dedicated new sports zone and upgraded TVs installed throughout the venue.

Outside, The Horsforth will receive a facelift to boost kerb appeal, with the beer garden set to receive new lighting and furniture. The outdoor area will also be expanded to provide even more seating for guests.

Greene King said: “The pub will remain a popular hub for the local community, with best-in-class sports viewing, and good value food and drinks to suit all occasions, whether customers are stopping by for a quick drink, watching live matches or enjoying a special meal out.”

The Horsforth will reopen to the public in November.