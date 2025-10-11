Nearly two years have passed since Horsforth Brewery breathed new life into The Black Bull.

A historic Leeds boozer, it was first granted a licence in 1758 and for years has been a staple of the drinking scene in Horsforth.

Located in a lively pocket of the vibrant suburb, it is not far from other watering holes and restaurants.

When Horsforth Brewery relaunched the pub in 2023, there was a focus on fusing the craft beer experience with sport viewing.

With TVs in absolutely every direction, as well as dartboards and pool tables, it is something of a sport-lover’s paradise.

The Black Bull in Horsforth has a strong focus on the sport-viewing experience. | Simon Hulme

Sport-focused pubs are not generally viewed upon as hotspots for excellent beer, but the selection on offer is fantastic.

There are various craft ales and beers to sample, as well as some of the most popular beers and ciders on the market.

Personally, I was delighted to see the delicious Spanish lager Mahou on draught, as it is not an option offered in many British boozers.

The atmosphere is warm and welcoming - even if there are various clubs being supported. I visited with some friends on a midweek evening on which a number of football teams were in cup action.

The pub catered for every fan who walked in, making the most of their mind-boggling number of screens.

There was a steady flow of customers, although I imagine it would be considerably busier if Leeds United were on the box.

Football crowds can make pubs difficult to manoeuvre around sometimes but The Black Bull’s sprawling interior, with spaced-out seating and separated areas, makes it perfectly prepared for the footfall.

Horsforth is a corner of Leeds with a bit of everything and the type of place that can easily keep you out of the city centre.

The Black Bull was relaunched by Horsforth Brewery in 2023. | Simon Hulme

Pubs so dedicated to the sport-viewing experience are not quite as common once you venture out of the city centre, so a pub like The Black Bull is ideal for locals.

The benefits extend beyond it being local, too. A three-pint round came at a cost of £15.10, an incredibly reasonable price in the current climate.

While there may have been a dramatic transformation at The Black Bull, there remains a local feel. Regulars still prop up the bar and staff still converse with customers like old friends - regardless of whether you are or not.

It is a pub that has been revitalised without losing its soul and character - and it’s seriously good for watching the football.

Factfile

Address: 2 The Green, Horsforth, Leeds LS18 4RH

Telephone: N/A

Opening hours: Sunday-Tuesday: 12-10pm, Wednesday-Thursday: 12-11pm, Friday-Saturday: 12pm-1am

Website: N/A

Scores

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 7/10

Service: 8/10

Total: 8/10