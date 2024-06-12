Hickory's Smokehouse Adel: Barbecue restaurant chain set to open this week taking over Lawnswood Arms
Hickory’s Smokehouse is set to open its doors in Adel on Sunday, June 16.
It has taken over the Lawnswood Arms, in Otley Road, which closed several months ago for a major refurbishment.
Founded in Chester in 2010, this will be the chain’s third venue in Yorkshire and its first site in Leeds.
In the newly renovated venue, customers can expect a bar to experience the chefs slicing the brisket first hand, booths that are fit for groups of friends and big families, and a secure play area for kids.
There will also be an outdoor drinking and dining area, and a dedicated area for people to enjoy live sports with multiple large screens.
The Hickory’s Smokehouse Adel website says: “We are so excited that Hickory's is coming to Adel, Leeds at the start of summer.
“We're getting to know the area & looking forward to meeting you all.
“We’re preparing to unveil our unique take on Southern hospitality to you, our neighbours and the good people of Adel, Leeds & beyond.”
Bookings are now available from Sunday June 16 via the official website.
