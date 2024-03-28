The Lawnswood Arms, Adel: Yorkshire village pub to be transformed into Hickory's Smokehouse restaurant with cinema

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lawnsood Arms in Adel, which was previously run under Greene King’s brands Hungry Horse and Wacky Warehouse and aimed at families, closed several weeks ago for a major refurbishment.

Greene King has now submitted an application to Leeds City Council to vary the conditions of the premises licence and transfer it to the new operator of the business.

The bar servery will be reduced in size, a chef’s bar will be added, a new kitchen provided and the Wacky Warehouse will be turned into a family dining area with cinema.

Founded in 2010 in Chester, Hickory’s Smokehouse’s only existing Yorkshire sites are in Horbury, near Wakefield, and Huddersfield. The business was acquired by Greene King in 2022.

The chain serves Deep South-inspired barbecue dishes alongside cinemas, live sport and children’s play areas.