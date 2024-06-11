There are many fantastic sports pubs to enjoy every Euros 2024 game this year, from the Moot Hall Pub to the Templar Hotel.

But if you fancy watching the games on a bigger screen, we have rounded up eight venues in Leeds that will make sure you never miss any of the action.

Bookings may be required at some of the venues listed below, please see the official websites for more information.

Millennium Square Football fans can follow England's hunt for glory and cheer on Gareth Southgate's team, with all the big game action to be shown live on a high-definition, giant LED screen at Millennium Square this year.

Springwell The Meanwood location of North Brewing Co called Springwell will also be hosting the Euros this year. Catch all the action on a big, outdoor LED screen.

TESTBED TESTBED, a new warehouse event space in Leeds, will also be showing all the big games on multiple large screens inside the venue.

Thor's Tipi Thor's Tipi is set to open its first ever summer residency in Leeds - and it will also be home to European football this season. Enjoy action-packed matches with street food and cocktails.

Left Bank Leeds Left Bank Leeds, an events venue in Burley, will also be getting the big screen out - but only to watch England's first match of the competition.

Project House Project House has been a hit with gig-goers since it opened in 2023 - and it is set to welcome football fans for the Euros 2024. All England matches will be shown on a huge outdoor screen.