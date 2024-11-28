A new restaurant has opened in Leeds city centre.

Asian fusion restaurant Zan Asian opened its doors on the Headrow on Tuesday (November 26).

Sandwiched between popular bar Headrow House and chicken shop Ji, this new restaurant offers “authentic Asian street food”.

Zan Asian has opened in the Headrow. | Zan Asian/Google

The new opening was announced via the brand’s official social media channels.

The team behind the restaurant, which includes an award-winning chef, said: “Life’s too short for boring food. Can’t wait to serve you guys with our authentic Asian street food restaurant. See you soon at Zan Asian!”

The menu, curated by the winner of Leeds Guide Oriental Food Awards in 2005 for the chef’s many years of research and experience in various parts of Asia, features dishes from all over the continent including Korea, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

Customers can expect an extensive choice of rice and noodle dishes from pad Thai to street fried Maggi noodles as well as a small selection of bao buns. Zan Asian also serves soups, seafood and a wide variety of sides such as pork belly and king prawns.

Find out more information about Zan Asian via its official social media channels.