Created by head chef Lee Heptinstall, diners can enjoy an a la carte menu of international dishes including beef tartare with chimichurri, charred lamb leg with a Greek salad or pan fried halloumi with a courgette and mint puree.

A Sunday menu is also available, including roast sirloin of Yorkshire beef with all the trimmings, served with pea risotto and grilled mackerel.

Both menus include tempting desserts, with dishes ranging from warm chocolate brownie with white chocolate and raspberry ice cream to a traditional cheese board.

The new summer cocktails have been created in partnership with No3 gin

Vegans can enjoy a fully plant-based menu of gazpacho, Greek salad or linguine with raw ice cream and dairy-free vanilla cheesecake to finish.

Throughout August, diners can get three courses for £25, served with a glass of Chandon Garden Spritz - Chandon’s Mendoza-made Brut blended with a handcrafted orange-bitter liqueur.

The general manager of the Briggate store, Sally Lackey, said: “Lee has pulled together the most incredible menus that encapsulate everything we love about summer time food.

The new summer desserts

"They are fresh, vibrant and full of flavour, transporting you to some of your favourite European holiday destinations.

“The Fourth Floor Brasserie has long been a popular venue for people living locally and beyond and we look forward to inviting diners to try this summers culinary masterpiece.

“As well as a full bar of champagne, cocktails, and soft drinks, we also have one of the largest wine selections in the north of England in our Wine Shop.

"From old world classics to new modern organic wines; we are happy to serve these to diners visiting our Brasserie.”

Harvey Nichols has also announced a No3 gin terrace takeover – offering No3 gin cocktails and serving suggestions.

Sally added: “The roof terrace has been totally transformed and is the perfect spot for enjoying an after-work cocktail or catching up with loved ones over the weekend.