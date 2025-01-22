Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This luxurious Leeds restaurant offers a fabulous opportunity to alleviate those January blues - and with a half price deal on its À La Carte menu, there’s never been a better excuse to treat yourself.

Harvey Nichols’ Fourth Floor Brasserie is giving guests 50 per cent off its seasonally-inspired starters, mains and desserts throughout January, which are served with a presentation that’s as stylish as the department store itself. I was lucky enough to be invited to try some of the standout dishes and was not left disappointed.

Arriving through the Victoria Quarter after closing hours, we were shown from a private lift to the contemporary restaurant space that gleams with metallic finishes and boasts sweeping views over Briggate.

To start, I ordered the tuna tartare, a beautiful arrangement of fresh tuna, radish and cucumber, accompanied by miso cream and crispy onions. The contrasting textures and flavours made this a particularly special course. It was light, zingy and refreshing - and would only set diners back £7.50 on the half price offer.

For the same price, my guest enjoyed the beetroot terrine and braised lamb shoulder, which was served with an inviting red pepper salsa and a pool of parmesan foam. The dish was as visually striking as it was delicious.

Next up was the roasted cod loin, which was nothing short of spectacular. The fish was cooked to perfection, flaky yet moist, and served with a truffle butter sauce that I’ve been thinking about for days. It was so indulgent I would have happily eaten a bowl of it. This main course is on offer for £13, down from £26.

My guest’s main course was equally impressive - roasted chicken breast with broccoli, chicken thigh and mushroom tortellini. On offer for £14, it was a hearty, warming dish.

We rounded off the meal with a selection of cheeses and a couple of glasses of wine - although drinks aren’t included in the offer, which is worth bearing in mind for those who are budgeting.

One of the most impressive aspects of the meal was the presentation. Every dish arrived at our table like a work of art, with creative touches and plenty of flair. It’s clear the chefs here take as much pride in how the food looks as they do in its flavours.

The January offer is available from Sunday to Friday until January 31 and bookings must be made in advance.