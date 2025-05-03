Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Those familiar with Meanwood will be well aware of the cult of HanaMatsuri.

After opening in 2013 the Japanese restaurant was shrouded in secrecy, with promotion kept to a minimum and those experiencing the £150 set menu doing so behind closed blinds.

Various reviewers from over the years have described the Michelin recommended spot as “absolutely incredible” and “almost perfect”, with the intimate omakase dining experience seeing a train of specially prepared dishes by the masterful chef offer an astoundingly authentic experience.

HanaMatsuri on Meanwood Road has re-established itself as an izakaya, which is a type of neighbourhood bar. | National World

But while the spot was a favourite of Leeds United players and anyone with a taste for the more exceptional, it has now drastically changed its approach.

Sushi Nakamura was opened in the city centre in 2023 by owner Kaoru Nakamura to take the fine dining spotlight from HanaMatsuri, meaning the pressure could be taken off the Meanwood Road spot.

It is now instead billed as an intimate izakaya (neighbourhood restaurant), and offers an affordable array of more familiar dishes that has maintained its focus on quality and tradition.

Myself and a friend swung in to the homely space on a Thursday evening and were thoroughly enthralled throughout the two-hour experience.

The pumpkin croquettes at HanaMatsuri in Leeds | National World

The promise to transport visitors to Japan from the moment they step through the doors is accomplished through the gorgeous wooden décor and striking artwork adorning the walls, as well as the cosy seating arrangement around the perpetually moving but never flustered chef.

The Marcelo Bielsa statue placed among the Japanese whiskey and sake bottles behind the maestro’s station certainly stands out, but only adds to the peculiar charm.

After perusing the menu and getting some input from our waiter we settled on sharing four plates that were expertly prepared and leisurely enjoyed.

The restaurant’s focus on using fresh and high quality ingredients was evident upon the first bite of the three pieces of nigiri-style sushi that started us off. The salmon and tuna were each as startlingly fresh as the stream of water they were fished from, while the eel, which I was trying for the first time in my life, was gloriously charred to make it as palatable as I could have hoped.

The grilled salted yellowtail jaw at HanaMatsuri in Meanwood, Leeds. | National World

Next up was the soft shell crab, which was delicately battered in the karaage style. Impressively presented with an avocado salad and sumptuous peanut dressing, it was a slight, crisp delight.

The pumpkin croquettes were a smooth, hearty offering before we transitioned to the star of our meal, the grilled salted yellowtail jaw. The sumptuous, flaky fish practically fell off the firm jaw bones and the chopsticks were put to one side to ensure full enjoyment.

Despite the great selection of Japanese rice wines, I kept it alcohol-free by opting for a cold can of oolong tea, which, only added to the understated authenticity of the experience.

A group-of-three were able to walk in and join us around the preparation stage after popping their heads in shortly before we paid our £52.10 bill. In short, it means that HanaMatsuri and all the gravitas that surrounds it is now available for everyone in Meanwood.

Factfile

Address: HanaMatsuri, 580 Meanwood Rd, Meanwood, Leeds LS6 4AZ

Opening hours: Wed, Thurs, Fri, Sat: 12.30pm-3pm and 5.30pm - 9.30pm.

Website: https://www.hanamatsuri.co.uk/

Food: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Service: 8/10