Habitum Hunslet Road: Excitement builds as sleek new signs appear in Leeds advertising 'specialty' coffee shop

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 27th May 2025, 04:45 BST

A new coffee shop looks set to open in Leeds city centre as sleek signs appeared on a prominent shop front.

The signage, at a unit on Hunslet Road near The Tetley building, advertises coffee brand Habitum, which describes its offering as a “fresh take on specialty coffee”.

Habitum looks set to open on Hunslet Road.
Habitum looks set to open on Hunslet Road. | National World

While an opening date has not yet been announced, work inside the building was taking place this weekend. Habitum’s website said: “We’ve been dreaming of this for years, since Covid hit actually.

“A quick stop premium coffee concept without the price tag, ensuring your daily ritual stays just that…daily.”

It continued: “We’re passionate about design, urban culture, and the social magic of a great coffee stop. Inspired by the sleek efficiency of continental espresso bars, we’ve distilled the best elements of specialty beverages & food into a streamlined, self-order, part self-serve experience.

“Small spaces, big flavor, and no unnecessary frills (apart from design, obvs)—just the good stuff, dynamic and affordable.”

The website also described how the team behind the venture have more than two decades of experience running coffee brands in Leeds.

