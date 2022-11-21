The Gusto Italian restaurant on Greek Street in the city centre is offering two courses from its new menu for £22.95. Served until 6pm, the menu features classic roast dishes with an Italian twist. The hearty meals have been introduced as the days are becoming colder and darker, and there is a range of different options to choose from to get warmed up. The menu is also available at the Cookridge branch.

The menu includes a sirloin of beef, which is served pink with roasted potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, Chantenay carrots and parsnips, cauliflower ‘carbonara’ with cheese, pancetta, spring greens and gravy. The same accompaniments are served with the roast chicken, as well as the porchetta-style pork belly and crackling.

Vegans are catered for with the mushroom and red wine pudding served in a vegan suet crust with roasted potatoes, Chantenay carrots and parsnips, tenderstem broccoli, spring greens and a jug of gravy

For £42.95, the Sunday sharing roast provides a selection of a sirloin of beef, roast chicken, porchetta-style pork belly, crackling and a three-meat ragù shepherd’s pie. It is served with roasted potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, Chantenay carrots and parsnips, cauliflower ‘carbonara’ with cheese and pancetta, winter greens, braised red cabbage and a jug of gravy. There is also a ‘kids roasts’ option that includes an ice cream dessert for £8.95.

For those not wanting a roast, new additions have been made to the a la carte menu that includes dishes such as honey-glazed duck and balsamic and a scallop and prawn ravioli.