Newest terrace in Leeds opens at Gusto Italian on Greek Street for Summer

The new Summer terrace opened its doors at the start of June and can now be booked for summer drinks, socials, and all manner of events.
Guests can choose from a menu of Grey Goose inspired summer sippers or enjoy Gusto’s Spring Sumer frozen cocktails.
The frozen fruit flavours include Mango Margarita, frozen twist on a classic Pina-Colada, and a Bergamot Slush which Is a definition of a midsummer dream.
Brian Defty, General Manager for Gusto Italian in Leeds, said, “Our new terrace has really transformed Greek Street to a summer destination.
"It’s the ideal spot for al fresco dining or sipping drinks in the sun.”
Thanks to the "insta-worthy decor, sun-trap location, and fast-flowing spritz cocktails", Gusto Italian are anticipating the terrace to be super popular.
While walk-ins are always welcome, booking a table is highly recommended, a spokesperson said.
Bookings for the Gusto Italian Terrace can be made online.