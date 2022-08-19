Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Restaurant Awards is an annual awards ceremony that picks out the best places to eat and drink across the UK.

Hosted by the World Restaurant Awards Group (WRAG), customers are invited to vote for their favourite bars and eateries across a range of categories.

And two Leeds city centre bars have made the cut for Best Bar, going up against eight other spots for the crown.

Hedonist and Jake's Bar have been shortlisted in national awards

Customers can now vote for Jake’s Bar, on Call Lane, or Hedonist, on Briggate, as their favourite bar in the country.

After voting has closed, the winners will be announced during a ceremony at the Sway, London, on September 12.

Daniel Crowther, one of the directors of Hedonist, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It’s a great feeling to be able to showcase what Leeds has to offer.

"It reaffirms the dedication and effort the staff put into the venue, and how they put customer service at number one.

"Customers don’t always get to see the hours put in – the training and development of menus down to the cleaning.

"It’s great for the city to have two Leeds bars shortlisted, it shows the strength of the city and the innovation and passion of its bartenders.

"Our underlying ethos is that you walk in as friend but you leave as family. It’s great to have this recognition.”

Here is the full shortlist for Best Bar

Hyde Bar

Lab 22, Cardiff.

Swift Soho, central London.

The Connaught Bar, Mayfair, west London

Hedonist, Leeds

Tayēr + Elementary, Shoreditch, east London.

Bramble Bar & Lounge, Edinburgh.

Jake’s Bar & Still Room, Leeds

The Pineapple Club, Birmingham

Public, Sheffield

[email protected] at Taj Hotels, London

Pinch Bar, London