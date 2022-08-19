Leeds bars Hedonist and Jake's Bar shortlisted in British Restaurant Awards 2022
Two Leeds cocktail bars have been shortlisted for prestigious national awards – and could be named the best in the country.
The British Restaurant Awards is an annual awards ceremony that picks out the best places to eat and drink across the UK.
Hosted by the World Restaurant Awards Group (WRAG), customers are invited to vote for their favourite bars and eateries across a range of categories.
And two Leeds city centre bars have made the cut for Best Bar, going up against eight other spots for the crown.
Customers can now vote for Jake’s Bar, on Call Lane, or Hedonist, on Briggate, as their favourite bar in the country.
After voting has closed, the winners will be announced during a ceremony at the Sway, London, on September 12.
Daniel Crowther, one of the directors of Hedonist, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It’s a great feeling to be able to showcase what Leeds has to offer.
"It reaffirms the dedication and effort the staff put into the venue, and how they put customer service at number one.
"Customers don’t always get to see the hours put in – the training and development of menus down to the cleaning.
"It’s great for the city to have two Leeds bars shortlisted, it shows the strength of the city and the innovation and passion of its bartenders.
"Our underlying ethos is that you walk in as friend but you leave as family. It’s great to have this recognition.”
Here is the full shortlist for Best Bar
Hyde Bar
Lab 22, Cardiff.
Swift Soho, central London.
The Connaught Bar, Mayfair, west London
Hedonist, Leeds
Tayēr + Elementary, Shoreditch, east London.
Bramble Bar & Lounge, Edinburgh.
Jake’s Bar & Still Room, Leeds
The Pineapple Club, Birmingham
Public, Sheffield
[email protected] at Taj Hotels, London
Pinch Bar, London
You can vote for your favourite bar here.