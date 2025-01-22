Green Room: Stylish Leeds city centre bar reveals opening date for hugely anticipated expansion
It was announced last year that Green Room, on Wellington Street, was to take over the building next door.
Now, the team behind the project have said that it’s set to open on Valentine’s Day - and have given some clues about what to expect.
The expansion into Queens House, a former solicitors office, will include a basement bar and events space, a spacious new bar area, an enhanced roof top, and an expanded food menu as well as seasonal cocktails.
Owner Will Habergham said: “Green Room has always been about bringing people together, and with this expansion, we’re taking that to the next level.
“From bold new flavours in the kitchen to a late-night vibe like no other in the basement, we can’t wait for everyone to experience what we’ve been working on. Leeds deserves a space that’s vibrant, welcoming and totally unique - and this is it.”
The team behind the project said the highlight of the expansion is the brand-new downstairs space, which features a stage for live performances and a fully stocked bar with a tequila menu. Every Saturday, it will offer brunch alongside a live band.
By night, it will transform into a late-night club, hosting live music followed by sets from some of the city’s top DJs until the early hours. Meanwhile, the kitchen will host foodie favourites from the city.
To mark the reopening, Green Room will host a special launch event on February 14 from 8pm, with live music, a two-for-one offer on cocktails, and DJs playing into the night.
