Good Food Guide: Leeds restaurants Hern and Empire Cafe named best restaurants to visit on cold, dark nights
As the wind gets sharper and the people of Leeds reach for scarves and gloves to keep warm, the Good Food Guide has released a list of the best “cosy dark restaurants for cold, dark nights”.
And two Leeds restaurants have made the cut, joined by some of the country’s finest - Hern in Chapel Allerton and the Empire Cafe in Fish Street.
Modern British restaurant Hern in Stainbeck Corner earned an overall rating of ‘very good’ by the Good Food Guide. It earned the same rating in uniqueness, deliciousness and strength of recommendation. Hern was rated ‘good’ for warmth.
The Good Food Guide said “the tiny spot is full most nights with diners lapping up good food at keen prices”.
It added: “Local and seasonal ingredients are a given, along with low waste and sustainability, while the repertoire is driven by clean, uncomplicated ideas.”
Meanwhile, the Good Food Guide said The Empire Cafe, which was also listed among the Best Local Restaurants, was “a breath of fresh air for Leeds”.
The city centre restaurant earned ‘very good’ in uniqueness and deliciousness and a ‘good’ in warmth and strength of recommendation.
Elsewhere in Yorkshire, Spanish restaurant The Hispanist in Hull is also on the list.
