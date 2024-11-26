Leeds restaurants have been named among the best to visit this winter for a cosy dinner by a prestigious guide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the wind gets sharper and the people of Leeds reach for scarves and gloves to keep warm, the Good Food Guide has released a list of the best “cosy dark restaurants for cold, dark nights”.

And two Leeds restaurants have made the cut, joined by some of the country’s finest - Hern in Chapel Allerton and the Empire Cafe in Fish Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Modern British restaurant Hern in Stainbeck Corner earned an overall rating of ‘very good’ by the Good Food Guide. It earned the same rating in uniqueness, deliciousness and strength of recommendation. Hern was rated ‘good’ for warmth.

The Empire Cafe and Hern have been named among the best to visit this winter by the Good Food Guide. | National World

The Good Food Guide said “the tiny spot is full most nights with diners lapping up good food at keen prices”.

It added: “Local and seasonal ingredients are a given, along with low waste and sustainability, while the repertoire is driven by clean, uncomplicated ideas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the Good Food Guide said The Empire Cafe, which was also listed among the Best Local Restaurants, was “a breath of fresh air for Leeds”.

The city centre restaurant earned ‘very good’ in uniqueness and deliciousness and a ‘good’ in warmth and strength of recommendation.

Elsewhere in Yorkshire, Spanish restaurant The Hispanist in Hull is also on the list.