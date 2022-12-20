Developers want to transform the Grade-II* listed building in East Parade, which has sat vacant for a number of years. A pre-application was submitted in 2020 and now the details of the design have been unveiled.

Built in 1757, 9 East Parade was once the residence for the then-Mayor of Leeds and over the years has housed venues including OK Karaoke, The Office bar and La Rambla tapas restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

E3 Architecture, part of Mayfair Group Investment, now wants to create a “prestigious” bar on the lower ground floor of the building and a restaurant with a theatre kitchen on the ground floor. The upper levels would be transformed into a shared office space with a roof terrace built-in restaurant and meeting areas.

A CGI image of what the new Leeds bar and restaurant could look like (Photo: E3 Architecture)

The refurbishment would include adding a glazed canopy outside the East Parade entrance, as well as LED lighting to create a “striking view” at night. Inside, E3 Architecture wants to restore historical features, such as a chequered floor, an original staircase and ornate window details.

The proposal said: “The proposed development will retain its current uses and bring the listed building back into viable long term use with the creation of a prestigious drinking establishment to the lower ground floor, restaurant to the ground floor and high end shared office space to the upper levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The development will be significantly enhanced through bespoke and luxury design, including a glazed canopy to the lower ground level and a new roof terrace all while paying the [utmost] respect to the listed nature of the building.”