A Manchester brunching hotspot is set to open an outpost in Leeds as part of a major new chapter for a city centre building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Federal, which is renowned for its Australian-inspired breakfasts and all-day brunches, will soon launch at the strikingly refurbished 34 Boar Lane.

Federal, which is renowned for its Australian-inspired breakfasts and all-day brunches, will soon launch at the strikingly refurbished 34 Boar Lane. | Submitted

The move marks a significant moment in the transformation of the landmark Leeds building, which will also boasts The Commons - a state-of-the-art business lounge featuring studios, a large boardroom, bookable meeting rooms, event space and stylish breakout areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Federal’s arrival in Leeds places the popular independent cafe directly opposite the new station entrance and next to Trinity Leeds.

George Aberdeen, co-founder and director of developer Kinrise, said: “The addition of The Commons marks an exciting new chapter for 34 Boar Lane and for Leeds. With inspiring communal spaces, bookable meeting rooms, events space, large boardroom, and beautifully designed studios, we’re creating a dynamic environment for modern businesses.

It marks a major new chapter for 34 Boar Lane. | Submitted

“We’re also delighted to welcome Federal Bar & Cafe, opening their first location outside Manchester on our ground floor, a real statement of confidence in the building and in Leeds. These additions introduce a compelling new workspace offering for companies looking to establish themselves in the heart of the city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Global Technology Consultancy FDM Group leasing the fourth floor earlier this year, there remains 26,000 sq ft of high-quality office space at 34 Boar Lane, including 9,764 sq ft of fully furnished offices and two unfurnished suites of 5,543 and 4,887 sq ft.

Victoria Harris, associate with global property consultants Knight Frank in Leeds, who are advising Kinrise, said: “The launch of The Commons and the arrival of Federal underline the on-going success of 34 Boar Lane and is another resounding endorsement of the major investment Kinrise has made in the building.

“It was Kinrise’s aim to turn iconic but un-loved buildings into creative work and community space. At 34 Boar Lane, they have achieved this aim in spectacular fashion, creating an inspiring collaborative environment that offers occupiers characterful, design-led offices with top technology as well an exciting range of independent restaurants and events space.”