A new restaurant and bar, serving classic roast dinners has opened its doors at Leeds Dock this week.

Fearns showcases the finest ingredients from across Yorkshire with a series of seasonal menus. At the head of the kitchen will be Jade Crawley, the former head chef at Eat Your Greens and The Tetley Bar and Kitchen.

Located in the same building as Department, a new co-working space on The Boulevard, Fearns will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, alongside organic wines, beers, cocktails and soft drinks. It will work with local suppliers, including Yorkshire squeaky cheese, Longley Farm butter and Kirkstall Brewery on draught.

The bar and kitchen’s name was inspired by an island in Leeds Dock’s waterways. Take a look inside...

