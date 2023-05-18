Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Fearns Leeds Dock: First look inside newly opened restaurant and bar serving roast dinners

A new restaurant and bar, serving classic roast dinners has opened its doors at Leeds Dock this week.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 18th May 2023, 16:30 BST

Fearns showcases the finest ingredients from across Yorkshire with a series of seasonal menus. At the head of the kitchen will be Jade Crawley, the former head chef at Eat Your Greens and The Tetley Bar and Kitchen.

Located in the same building as Department, a new co-working space on The Boulevard, Fearns will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, alongside organic wines, beers, cocktails and soft drinks. It will work with local suppliers, including Yorkshire squeaky cheese, Longley Farm butter and Kirkstall Brewery on draught.

The bar and kitchen’s name was inspired by an island in Leeds Dock’s waterways. Take a look inside...

Fearns showcases the finest ingredients from across Yorkshire with a series of seasonal menus.

1. First look at Fearns in Leeds Dock

Fearns showcases the finest ingredients from across Yorkshire with a series of seasonal menus. Photo: Tony Johnson

The new spot is located in the same building as Department, a new co-working space on The Boulevard.

2. First look at Fearns in Leeds Dock

The new spot is located in the same building as Department, a new co-working space on The Boulevard. Photo: Tony Johnson

At the head of the kitchen will be Jade Crawley, the former head chef at Eat Your Greens and The Tetley Bar and Kitchen.

3. First look at Fearns in Leeds Dock

At the head of the kitchen will be Jade Crawley, the former head chef at Eat Your Greens and The Tetley Bar and Kitchen. Photo: Tony Johnson

Jade’s menu includes small plates and larger dishes to share. Menu highlights include crispy oyster mushrooms with sage, polenta and a confit garlic sauce, and pulled lamb flatbread.

4. First look at Fearns in Leeds Dock

Jade’s menu includes small plates and larger dishes to share. Menu highlights include crispy oyster mushrooms with sage, polenta and a confit garlic sauce, and pulled lamb flatbread. Photo: Tony Johnson

