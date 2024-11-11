Set up in 2002, the awards celebrate culinary excellence across the UK, giving out accolades across various categories. These include the Good Food Awards and special awards for cafes, fish and chips, gastro pubs and takeaways.

Chosen for their food quality, service and value, the prestigious Blue Ribbon is given to those businesses with high customer ratings/votes and is known as – the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes™.

The Gold Seal rewards those achieving consistently high customer ratings/votes over three years.

Here are the Leeds winners.

1 . Delhi Wala Food, Bishopgate Street Good Food Award 2024/25 winner – Blue Ribbon | Delhi Wala Food Photo: Delhi Wala Food Photo Sales

2 . The Hideout at Harper Farm Good Food Award 2024/2025 winner – Blue Ribbon | The Hideout at Harper Farm/Google Photo: The Hideout at Harper Farm/Google Photo Sales

3 . Gray's, Rothwell Good Food Award 2024/25 winner – Blue Ribbon | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . Clarkies Traditional Fisheries, Lower Wortley Good Food Award winner 2024/25 - Gold Seal | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Poco Sicilian Street Food, Kirkstall Road Good Food Award winner 2024/25 – Gold Seal | Mavish Diaries Photo: Mavish Diaries Photo Sales

6 . Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa Good Hotel Award 2024/25 winner – Gold Seal | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales