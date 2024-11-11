Every Leeds restaurant to have scooped a Good Food Award 2025 including Poco Sicilian Street Food

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 11:30 BST

The 2024/25 winners of the Good Food Awards have been named.

Set up in 2002, the awards celebrate culinary excellence across the UK, giving out accolades across various categories. These include the Good Food Awards and special awards for cafes, fish and chips, gastro pubs and takeaways.

Chosen for their food quality, service and value, the prestigious Blue Ribbon is given to those businesses with high customer ratings/votes and is known as – the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes™.

The Gold Seal rewards those achieving consistently high customer ratings/votes over three years.

Here are the Leeds winners.

Good Food Award 2024/25 winner – Blue Ribbon

1. Delhi Wala Food, Bishopgate Street

Good Food Award 2024/25 winner – Blue Ribbon | Delhi Wala Food Photo: Delhi Wala Food

Good Food Award 2024/2025 winner – Blue Ribbon

2. The Hideout at Harper Farm

Good Food Award 2024/2025 winner – Blue Ribbon | The Hideout at Harper Farm/Google Photo: The Hideout at Harper Farm/Google

Good Food Award 2024/25 winner – Blue Ribbon

3. Gray's, Rothwell

Good Food Award 2024/25 winner – Blue Ribbon | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Good Food Award winner 2024/25 - Gold Seal

4. Clarkies Traditional Fisheries, Lower Wortley

Good Food Award winner 2024/25 - Gold Seal | Google Photo: Google

Good Food Award winner 2024/25 – Gold Seal

5. Poco Sicilian Street Food, Kirkstall Road

Good Food Award winner 2024/25 – Gold Seal | Mavish Diaries Photo: Mavish Diaries

Good Hotel Award 2024/25 winner – Gold Seal

6. Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa

Good Hotel Award 2024/25 winner – Gold Seal | Google Photo: Google

