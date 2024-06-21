We asked our readers during National Fish and Chip Day, which took place on June 6 this year, to shout out their favourite chippies in Leeds.
Fiercely proud of the city’s fish and chip shops, our readers left more than 200 comments so we have rounded up 17 of the chippies named the most.
1. Ritz Fisheries, Lower Wortley
Gillian Bottom said: "I would definitely recommend the Ritz Fisheries. Lower Wortley Road, Leeds 12. Delish!" | GooglePhoto: Google
2. The Avenue
Jill Rodgers said: "The Avenue at Alwoodley were fantastic." | The Avenue Fish Bar/GooglePhoto: The Avenue Fish Bar/Google
3. Hillycroft Fisheries
Sally Groundwell said: "Hillycroft Fisheries in Morley are the best for miles around." | GooglePhoto: Google
4. Skyliner
Many YEP readers commented Skyliner, in Whitkirk, which was also named the top-rated chippy on TripAdvisor last year. | Jonathan GawthorpePhoto: Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Murgatroyds
Keith Bellhouse said Yeadon-based chippy Murgatroyds is "the best in the country by far". | MurgatroydsPhoto: Murgatroyds
6. Nichols Fish and Chips
Catherine Beaumont was one of many readers who recommended Nichols Fish & Chips, in Beeston. | GooglePhoto: Google
