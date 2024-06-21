17 of the best fish and chip shops in Leeds according to YEP readers including the Bearded Sailor and Skyliner

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 20th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

It’s Friday - where are you going for your fish and chips this week?

We asked our readers during National Fish and Chip Day, which took place on June 6 this year, to shout out their favourite chippies in Leeds.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Fiercely proud of the city’s fish and chip shops, our readers left more than 200 comments so we have rounded up 17 of the chippies named the most.

Gillian Bottom said: "I would definitely recommend the Ritz Fisheries. Lower Wortley Road, Leeds 12. Delish!"

1. Ritz Fisheries, Lower Wortley

Gillian Bottom said: "I would definitely recommend the Ritz Fisheries. Lower Wortley Road, Leeds 12. Delish!" | GooglePhoto: Google

Photo Sales
Jill Rodgers said: "The Avenue at Alwoodley were fantastic."

2. The Avenue

Jill Rodgers said: "The Avenue at Alwoodley were fantastic." | The Avenue Fish Bar/GooglePhoto: The Avenue Fish Bar/Google

Photo Sales
Sally Groundwell said: "Hillycroft Fisheries in Morley are the best for miles around."

3. Hillycroft Fisheries

Sally Groundwell said: "Hillycroft Fisheries in Morley are the best for miles around." | GooglePhoto: Google

Photo Sales
Many YEP readers commented Skyliner, in Whitkirk, which was also named the top-rated chippy on TripAdvisor last year.

4. Skyliner

Many YEP readers commented Skyliner, in Whitkirk, which was also named the top-rated chippy on TripAdvisor last year. | Jonathan GawthorpePhoto: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Keith Bellhouse said Yeadon-based chippy Murgatroyds is "the best in the country by far".

5. Murgatroyds

Keith Bellhouse said Yeadon-based chippy Murgatroyds is "the best in the country by far". | MurgatroydsPhoto: Murgatroyds

Photo Sales
Catherine Beaumont was one of many readers who recommended Nichols Fish & Chips, in Beeston.

6. Nichols Fish and Chips

Catherine Beaumont was one of many readers who recommended Nichols Fish & Chips, in Beeston. | GooglePhoto: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsFish and chips

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.