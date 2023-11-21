Set up in 2002, the awards celebrate culinary excellence across the UK, giving out accolades across varies categories. These include the Good Food Awards and special awards for cafes, fish and chips, gastro pubs and takeaways.

Also known as the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes, the awards are given to restaurants that excel in food quality, service, and value. Judges use customer feedback, votes and online reviews to select winners based on merit and the opinions of diners.