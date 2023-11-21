Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Every Leeds restaurant to have scooped a Good Food Award 2024 including Tharavadu and Station House Garforth

The 2023/24 winners of the Good Food Awards have been named.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 21st Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

Set up in 2002, the awards celebrate culinary excellence across the UK, giving out accolades across varies categories. These include the Good Food Awards and special awards for cafes, fish and chips, gastro pubs and takeaways.

Also known as the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes, the awards are given to restaurants that excel in food quality, service, and value. Judges use customer feedback, votes and online reviews to select winners based on merit and the opinions of diners.

Here are the Leeds winners.

Good Food Award winner – Blue Ribbon

1. Tharavadu, Mill Hill

Good Food Award winner – Blue Ribbon Photo: Simon Hulme

Good Food Award winner – Gold Seal. The Allerton Bywater business is temporarily closed after being sold to new owners.

2. Butcher and Baker (temporarily closed)

Good Food Award winner – Gold Seal. The Allerton Bywater business is temporarily closed after being sold to new owners. Photo: Google

Good Food Award for Cafes winner – Blue Ribbon

3. The Hideout @ Harper Farm

Good Food Award for Cafes winner – Blue Ribbon Photo: The Hideout @ Harper Farm/Google

Good Food Award for Cafes winner – Blue Ribbon

4. The Station House Cafe/Bistro, Garforth

Good Food Award for Cafes winner – Blue Ribbon Photo: Steve Riding

Good Food Award for Fish and Chips winner – Gold Seal

5. Clarkies Traditional Fisheries, Lower Wortley

Good Food Award for Fish and Chips winner – Gold Seal Photo: Google

Good Food Award for Takeaways winner – Blue Ribbon

6. Poco Sicilian Street Food

Good Food Award for Takeaways winner – Blue Ribbon Photo: Tony Johnson

