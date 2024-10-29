Every Leeds restaurant named finalists in British QSR Franchise Awards including Maki & Ramen and Pizza Pilgrims

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 29th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST

The finalists or the British QSR Franchise Awards have been announced - and many Leeds businesses are flying the flag for the city.

The British QSR Franchise Awards celebrate the finest in food brands and franchisees across the UK. It offers a platform for participants from all over the country to vie for top honours.

Franchises have proven to be a great opportunity for up incoming entrepreneurs as one in five franchises launched in the UK were set up by investors under the age of 30. 

The Franchise Club is a collaborative platform brought to you by Franchise With Us and Oceanic Media. The first ever awards will take place in Birmingham this November.

Their mission is to bridge the gap between restaurant owners, franchise seekers, and industry experts, providing everyone with a platform to connect, learn, and grow together.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Here are all the Leeds finalists for the first ever British QSR Franchise Awards.

Dope Burger in Tong Road, Armley, is in the running for Emerging Burger Brand of the Year at the British QSR Franchise Awards.

1. Dope Burger

Dope Burger in Tong Road, Armley, is in the running for Emerging Burger Brand of the Year at the British QSR Franchise Awards. | National World Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Pizza Pilgrims in Boar Lane is in the running for two titles at the British QSR Franchise Awards - Best Pizza Restaurant of the Year and Emerging QSR Brand of the Year.

2. Pizza Pilgrims

Pizza Pilgrims in Boar Lane is in the running for two titles at the British QSR Franchise Awards - Best Pizza Restaurant of the Year and Emerging QSR Brand of the Year. | National World Photo: National World

Photo Sales
JI in the Headrow is up for Emerging Chicken Brand of the Year at the British QSR Franchise Awards.

3. Ji

JI in the Headrow is up for Emerging Chicken Brand of the Year at the British QSR Franchise Awards. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Maki & Ramen in Bond Street is up for Best Asian Food Restaurant at the British QSR Franchise Awards.

4. Maki & Ramen

Maki & Ramen in Bond Street is up for Best Asian Food Restaurant at the British QSR Franchise Awards. | National World Photo: National World

Photo Sales
In the running for Best Doner Kebab Restaurant is I am Döner in Otley Road, Headingley.

5. I am Doner

In the running for Best Doner Kebab Restaurant is I am Döner in Otley Road, Headingley. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Döner Summer in Call Lane is also up for Best Doner Kebab Restaurant at the British QSR Franchise Awards.

6. Döner Summer

Döner Summer in Call Lane is also up for Best Doner Kebab Restaurant at the British QSR Franchise Awards. | Döner Summer/Google Photo: Döner Summer/Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BusinessLeedsParticipantsPeopleInvestors
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice