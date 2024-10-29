The British QSR Franchise Awards celebrate the finest in food brands and franchisees across the UK. It offers a platform for participants from all over the country to vie for top honours.

Franchises have proven to be a great opportunity for up incoming entrepreneurs as one in five franchises launched in the UK were set up by investors under the age of 30.

The Franchise Club is a collaborative platform brought to you by Franchise With Us and Oceanic Media. The first ever awards will take place in Birmingham this November.

Their mission is to bridge the gap between restaurant owners, franchise seekers, and industry experts, providing everyone with a platform to connect, learn, and grow together.

Here are all the Leeds finalists for the first ever British QSR Franchise Awards.

1 . Dope Burger Dope Burger in Tong Road, Armley, is in the running for Emerging Burger Brand of the Year at the British QSR Franchise Awards. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Pizza Pilgrims Pizza Pilgrims in Boar Lane is in the running for two titles at the British QSR Franchise Awards - Best Pizza Restaurant of the Year and Emerging QSR Brand of the Year. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Ji JI in the Headrow is up for Emerging Chicken Brand of the Year at the British QSR Franchise Awards. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Maki & Ramen Maki & Ramen in Bond Street is up for Best Asian Food Restaurant at the British QSR Franchise Awards. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

5 . I am Doner In the running for Best Doner Kebab Restaurant is I am Döner in Otley Road, Headingley. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

6 . Döner Summer Döner Summer in Call Lane is also up for Best Doner Kebab Restaurant at the British QSR Franchise Awards. | Döner Summer/Google Photo: Döner Summer/Google Photo Sales