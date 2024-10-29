The British QSR Franchise Awards celebrate the finest in food brands and franchisees across the UK. It offers a platform for participants from all over the country to vie for top honours.
Franchises have proven to be a great opportunity for up incoming entrepreneurs as one in five franchises launched in the UK were set up by investors under the age of 30.
The Franchise Club is a collaborative platform brought to you by Franchise With Us and Oceanic Media. The first ever awards will take place in Birmingham this November.
Their mission is to bridge the gap between restaurant owners, franchise seekers, and industry experts, providing everyone with a platform to connect, learn, and grow together.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Here are all the Leeds finalists for the first ever British QSR Franchise Awards.