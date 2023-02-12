Param Singh, head of operations at De Baga, said the Chapel Allerton restaurant’s offering is “hands down” one of the best roast dinners in the city – an Indian interpretation on the British classic.

Available all day Saturday and Sunday, diners have a choice of lamb shank roast, marinated with Goan masala, Tandoori chicken or two vegetarian options, aubergine or paneer steak. The roast dinners are served with seasonal vegetables, such as asparagus, potato and cauliflower, along with meat or vegetarian gravy with Indian spices.

Yorkshire puddings are swapped for stuffed kulcha, a type of flatbread, and the dish is served with masala fries.

De Baga's executive chef Clive Silveira is behind the restaurant's Indian-inspired roast dinners

Param said: “The roast dinners are in full swing now and the feedback has been amazing, customers absolutely love it. We’re not a typical Indian restaurant. Baga is a beach in Goa, where our head chef is from, and it’s all about gastronomical and innovative food. We focus on slow cooking, so you don’t feel bloated. That’s the trick of the trade”.

De Baga was founded in Headingley in 2019 and at the head of the kitchen is executive chef Clive Silveria, who said he has cooking in his blood. The larger Chapel Allerton branch launched last year and Param said the support had been “very generous”.

