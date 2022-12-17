The Leeds restaurant has just scooped an award at Asian Food & Restaurant Awards International 2022, coming away with ‘Taste of the Year’ for the north of England. First opened in Headingley in 2019, the south Indian restaurant has since expanded, opening a new site in Chapel Allerton this year.

At the head of the kitchen is executive Clive Silveria. Born in Goa to a foodie family, Clive took inspiration from his mother and their ancestors who passed down knowledge through generations.

“I’ve got cooking in my blood,” the 32-year-old told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “My family were an inspiration to me, so I decided to start my cooking journey. I started classes and did my training back home in India, after that I was chef on a cruiseliner.”

Clive Silveria is the executive chef of De Baga Indian restaurants in Leeds (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

After moving to the UK, Clive took up the post of curry head chef for The Cat’s Pyjamas, overseeing its six restaurants before it went into administration in 2019. He joined the newly-opened De Baga in Headingley and is leading its expansion with owner Mandeep Singh.

You won’t find tikka or bhuna on Clive’s menu, instead he puts his own twist on classic Indian flavours - from Makhan Murgi, chargrilled chicken tossed in a rich honey and tomato sauce and braised fenugreek leaves, to Kekada Crunch, soft shell crunchy crab marinated in Goan chilli sambal.

Clive added: “I focus on seafood and pork dishes, which are what Goa is famous for. We get good feedback from customers - it’s completely something new for them, not the Indian cuisine they are used to.

“In India, there’s a wide range of food. There are no boundaries. I’ve always wanted to improve Indian cuisine, it doesn’t have to be oily. I use Indian spices, similar to the original - but better.

Clive fuses traditional Indian flavours with modern cooking techniques (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“Some people don’t prefer Indian food because they think of dishes like tikka or bhuna. We don’t serve that, I serve something more infused. It’s Indian spices but I create something new, using modern gastronomical techniques. I take the techniques and ideas from Europe and fuse them with Indian cuisine.”

De Baga’s win at the Asian Food & Restaurant Awards International, held in London earlier this month, was a big boost for the business - which was forced to navigate the pandemic in its first year. Last year, De Baga launched a bespoke catering service for private events before opening its second site on Stainbeck Corner. The team’s ultimate goal is to be recognised in the Michelin Guide, and there are plans for a third restaurant with a tasting menu in the years to come.

Mandeep said: “It’s a proud moment for us to win this prestigious award. A simple thank you does not begin to cover the gratitude I feel towards the whole De Baga team, chefs and front of house staff. Their resilience has made De Baga what it is today in such a short time.”

