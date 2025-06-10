In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway reveals his favourite spots for a sandwich in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the summer weather upon us, I love a good sub in the sun - and Yorkshire is the capital of putting banging things inside two slices of bread.

In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway reveals his favourite spots for a sandwich in Yorkshire. | National World

When I was growing up the only sandwiches you could buy were ham salad, egg salad or cheese and pickle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We all know about the incredible sandwiches at Katz’s Deli in the USA, but here are my favourite sandwich shops in Yorkshire.

My top choice for a sandwich is Subs and Suds in Wakefield. It’s off the beaten track on Cross Street, which is in the city centre off Northgate.

It has been my go-to sandwich joint since last year. The meatball marinara is epic and it’s served in homemade bread. Every ingredient is cooked slow and made with love - you can just taste it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another cheesy favourite is the Philly Cheesesteak sub - and you won’t need to put your phone camera on a slo-mo to see all the cheese ooze out...wow. You can take out or eat in and play arcade games.

It’s also next door to Jose’s Tapas, and across from The Spicy Biker Indian Streetfood. I love those two spots for a meal out, too.

In Leeds, I’d recommend Country Crust for something more traditional. Meanwhile, Things in Bread and Silver’s are both great.

While there are some amazing places in West Yorkshire, there’s some fantastic ones in East Yorkshire too, like Nibble, which is in Hull. Harrogate has Thug Sandwich, while York has Shambles Kitchen.

Down in Sheffield, they do some great butties. Beres have great pork sandwiches, but I’ve yet to try Lily’s in Hillsborough.