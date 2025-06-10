Danny Malin: 'These are my favourite spots in Leeds and beyond for a sandwich in the sun - including Silver's'
With the summer weather upon us, I love a good sub in the sun - and Yorkshire is the capital of putting banging things inside two slices of bread.
When I was growing up the only sandwiches you could buy were ham salad, egg salad or cheese and pickle.
We all know about the incredible sandwiches at Katz’s Deli in the USA, but here are my favourite sandwich shops in Yorkshire.
My top choice for a sandwich is Subs and Suds in Wakefield. It’s off the beaten track on Cross Street, which is in the city centre off Northgate.
It has been my go-to sandwich joint since last year. The meatball marinara is epic and it’s served in homemade bread. Every ingredient is cooked slow and made with love - you can just taste it.
Another cheesy favourite is the Philly Cheesesteak sub - and you won’t need to put your phone camera on a slo-mo to see all the cheese ooze out...wow. You can take out or eat in and play arcade games.
It’s also next door to Jose’s Tapas, and across from The Spicy Biker Indian Streetfood. I love those two spots for a meal out, too.
In Leeds, I’d recommend Country Crust for something more traditional. Meanwhile, Things in Bread and Silver’s are both great.
While there are some amazing places in West Yorkshire, there’s some fantastic ones in East Yorkshire too, like Nibble, which is in Hull. Harrogate has Thug Sandwich, while York has Shambles Kitchen.
Down in Sheffield, they do some great butties. Beres have great pork sandwiches, but I’ve yet to try Lily’s in Hillsborough.
