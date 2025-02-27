In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway reveals the one venue where he’d be happy to order a salad.

I was brought up in the kind of family that has meat, potatoes and a few vegetables on their plate.

Too much colour always meant there was too much healthy stuff ruining my meat. But that was before I discovered the art of seasoning and spice - beyond a sprinkle of salt and pepper that is.

Salads, however, would have only ever been served as a side to the main meal. Then I discovered Mexicali in Holmfirth.

They do banging burritos, tacos and salad bowls. When I think of salad bowls, it brings to mind cucumber, lettuce and tomato. But these guys shake it up with crispy chicken, burrito and halloumi topped salads.

It includes tender chicken cooked in a hot sauce on a colourful bed of salad. Better still are the sides to accompany it. You can go all out and get loaded nachos, mac and cheese, dirty fries, chicken wings and halloumi fries.

They’re known for their birria, which is a meaty stew-like filling - and theirs is the best I’ve ever had. I had it stuffed inside a taco topped with melted cheese as well as other toppings include pulled pork. This is Tex-Mex food at its best. The flavours were dancing in my mouth.

I’m pleased to say that I’ve invited Mexicali to open at the Rate My Takeaway Kitchen in Huddersfield. It will be there from this Friday onwards.