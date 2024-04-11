11 stunning pictures inside the new Mexican burrito bar Boojum in Leeds Merrion Centre

A new Mexican burrito bar is now open in Leeds city centre.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 11th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

Boojum opened in the Merrion Centre on Wednesday (April 10). The new opening comes after success in Ireland, as the business grew from one Belfast store back in 2007 to 16 across the country.

This Merrion Street venue is the first in the mainland UK. Boojum brings its high-quality natural ingredients and famously generous portions to Leeds, in the hopes of expanding the Mexican food offering in the city.

Here are 11 pictures inside Boojum in the Merrion Centre.

Boojum, a Mexican chain that first opened in Belfast in 2007, is now open in the Merrion Centre.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

The launch, which saw hundreds of people queuing outside for a burrito, was held on Wednesday April 10 at 12pm.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Boojum is described as a "fast-casual Mexican burrito bar serving up fresh, bold flavours with passion and personality".

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

The Leeds site is the business' 16th but also Boojum's first in mainland UK.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

The restaurant's chief executive David Maxwell spent nine years in Arizona on the border with Mexico and fell in love with Mexican food and culture before taking over the business.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

The menu at Boojum includes customisable burritos, bowls, nachos, tacos, chips, and salsas all made fresh in store every day.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

