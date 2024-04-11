Boojum opened in the Merrion Centre on Wednesday (April 10). The new opening comes after success in Ireland, as the business grew from one Belfast store back in 2007 to 16 across the country.

This Merrion Street venue is the first in the mainland UK. Boojum brings its high-quality natural ingredients and famously generous portions to Leeds, in the hopes of expanding the Mexican food offering in the city.

Here are 11 pictures inside Boojum in the Merrion Centre.

1 . Boojum Boojum, a Mexican chain that first opened in Belfast in 2007, is now open in the Merrion Centre. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

2 . Boojum The launch, which saw hundreds of people queuing outside for a burrito, was held on Wednesday April 10 at 12pm. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3 . Boojum Boojum is described as a "fast-casual Mexican burrito bar serving up fresh, bold flavours with passion and personality". Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

4 . Boojum The Leeds site is the business' 16th but also Boojum's first in mainland UK. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

5 . Boojum The restaurant's chief executive David Maxwell spent nine years in Arizona on the border with Mexico and fell in love with Mexican food and culture before taking over the business. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales