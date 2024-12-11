11 of the best butchers and farm shops in Leeds according to people who live here

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 11th Dec 2024, 04:45 BST

There’s no shortage of top-quality meat and produce at these local butchers and farm shops.

But we wanted to know where the very best can be found in Leeds, so turned to the experts - our readers.

We asked you for your favorite butchers and farm shops and the response was overwhelming.

From passionate shout-outs to heartfelt endorsements, you didn’t hold back in sharing your top spots.

Whether it’s a farm shop that nails the perfect bacon or a butcher with pies you’d cross the city for, you told us exactly where to go.

So, without further ado, here are 11 of the best butchers and farm shops in Leeds -

Renowned for its quality meats, JB Meays & Son is a Yeadon favourite. YEP reader Margaret Barnes raved about their "delicious pork pies", while Sarah Lewis declared it "100% the best butchers by far". Meanwhile, Eileen Williams described it as "unbeatable".

1. J B Meays & Son, Yeadon

Renowned for its quality meats, JB Meays & Son is a Yeadon favourite. YEP reader Margaret Barnes raved about their "delicious pork pies", while Sarah Lewis declared it "100% the best butchers by far". Meanwhile, Eileen Williams described it as "unbeatable". | Google

Praised for its exceptional service and quality, Oxley's Butchers in Middleton has won many fans, including Jane Clynes who said: “Lovely meat, great service, and the staff are fantastic 5*****.” Josie Sellers Green added: “Hubby won’t have pork pies from anywhere else.”

2. Oxley's Butchers, Middleton

Praised for its exceptional service and quality, Oxley's Butchers in Middleton has won many fans, including Jane Clynes who said: “Lovely meat, great service, and the staff are fantastic 5*****.” Josie Sellers Green added: “Hubby won’t have pork pies from anywhere else.” | Google

Topcliffe Farm Shop was also a popular answer. Kate Farragher said: “Their bacon is delicious plus all their products”. Lee Stuart Clark said: “5***** quality meat and friendly butchers.”

3. Topcliffe Farm Shop, Morley

Topcliffe Farm Shop was also a popular answer. Kate Farragher said: “Their bacon is delicious plus all their products”. Lee Stuart Clark said: “5***** quality meat and friendly butchers.” | Google

A Pudsey staple, Frank Eshelby Butchers delivers fresh, high-quality meats. Carmel Carter described it as "the best butcher’s" and said it "caters to every taste and pocket", while Melanie Mortimer called it “the best”.

4. Frank Eshelby Butchers, Pudsey

A Pudsey staple, Frank Eshelby Butchers delivers fresh, high-quality meats. Carmel Carter described it as "the best butcher’s" and said it "caters to every taste and pocket", while Melanie Mortimer called it “the best”. | Google

Based in Roundhay, RP Setchfield is a trusted name. Michael Martin called it “the best butcher shop in Leeds”, while Rick Webb described it as a “traditional family butcher”.

5. RP Setchfield, Roundhay

Based in Roundhay, RP Setchfield is a trusted name. Michael Martin called it “the best butcher shop in Leeds”, while Rick Webb described it as a “traditional family butcher”. | Google

Another favourite among locals, Lane End Farm Shop provides top-quality meats and produce. Ian Vickers told us: “Just ordered our Xmas Day meats. Always top quality.”

6. Lane End Farm Shop, Tong

Another favourite among locals, Lane End Farm Shop provides top-quality meats and produce. Ian Vickers told us: “Just ordered our Xmas Day meats. Always top quality.” | Google

