Danny Malin: We’re losing nightlife hotspots in Leeds - I want to bring banging entertainment back
Now then guys, do you remember the days of cabaret bars where you could eat and enjoy entertainment at the same time, making a night of it?
With the likes of Batley Variety Club, Birdcage in Leeds, and more recently Majestyk, Prizm, and The Wire closing, we’re losing nightlife.
I have fond memories of getting a burger or a pint with entry to Hedonism nightclub in Barnsley or Pharaoh's. And then there was Kikos in Pontefract, too.
Going out on the lash often resulted in a takeaway, even if we had some grub at the club. It was how I was introduced to kebabs. It’s the whole night out experience we often miss nowadays.
I want to combine my love of entertainment with food at the Rate My Takeaway Kitchen. We already have Leeds' best takeaways there, including Jay’s Desserts, Hooyah burgers, Bobby’s, Hao Bao and Pizza Pizza.
But now I’m looking for the best variety acts, bands, DJs and entertainment in West Yorkshire. I’m searching for magicians, musicians, singers, comedians, bands and game show hosts.
As well as working at a butcher's before Rate My Takeaway, I was a magician, which has given me a good insight into showmanship.
People love entertainment with their food. I want to bring the essence of street food markets in southeast Asia and around the world into the food court.
In our house, we celebrate Chinese New Year. We went to Sheffield at the weekend to see lion dancing, acrobatics and music, all while wandering around the street food market. It was bang on.
We've already got the great food and drink sorted at the food court - now it's time for some banging entertainment.
If you want to perform, contact [email protected] or go to rmtkitchen.com.