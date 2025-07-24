In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway talks about how festival food has changed over the years.

I’d never say I was a festival-goer until now. I’m not about muddy boots and camping in a field, but I am all about the array of food on offer at festivals, events and even at sports grounds these days.

Back in my day, we’d be supping a Bisto and scranning on some chips at a game. Nowadays, you get a choice of stone baked pizza, dirty fries or some classic fish and chips, and that’s just Headingley.

I went to Homeless Street Angels’ Angel Fest recently and tried Papa Dan’s Pizza, which is normally based at Halfway House in LS28. It was banging.

Last weekend, I went to Van Love to have a takeaway with Levi Roots - that was mint. We ate curried goat from one of his pals Mr Roy. Even though the rain was banging it down, the food added a bit of sunshine.

I would’ve stayed all weekend to see Ellie Sax perform her Ibiza Anthems and try more food, but I was off to present at Extreme Robots in Newcastle. It was basically all the stars from Robot Wars on tour.

It was also Leeds Pride that day - and our team at LDC Radio had a float with West Yorkshire Fire Service. It looked incredible.

It’s sad to see so many grassroots festivals close this year but great to see so many people supporting those that are on come rain or shine.

I’m going to be in Malaysia testing out their cuisine this summer with my wife’s family, which I can’t wait for, although I'm gutted to be missing Bradford Mela and Wakefield Mela. I’ll be in Kuala Lumpur on Yorkshire Day - but if you're around, there’s lots that the Yorkshire Society have planned.

However, I’ll be back for Leeds West Indian Carnival at the end of August, which is always a top day.