In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway reveals his top picks for the best farms shops near Leeds.

Spring is one of my favourite seasons to get outdoors and try new places to eat, drink, and explore. I had an amazing day out recently at Cannon Hall Farm, where I tried out their restaurant The White Bull, before going on Farmer Dave and Rob’s podcast, which they do in a shed at the top of the farm.

I had a banging lasagne, while my wife Sophie had a huge superfood salad and our daughter had the vegetarian lasagne. It was perfectly cooked and I also spotted their burgers which looked epic. I am sure I will be back to do a Rate My Takeaway episode there.

It was lovely day out feeding the animals and playing as a family, but the best thing for me was the farm shop. It has an epic collection of goods, including Cannon Hall Farm’s own deli counter, where you can buy freshly baked homemade pies and gravy. It’s a top day out for all ages. I know my mum and dad love coming here just to get a coffee and cake from the cafe.

Nearby, there’s Wortley Wagyu for an epic Wagyu steak, or Wentworth Garden Centre where we had a solid ten brunch t’other day.

This Easter, in between moving house, I’m also hoping to take the family to Farmer Copley’s Tulip Festival. They’ve got a cracking cafe and farm shop too, as well as a gelateria and a place to buy homemade jams and preserves - wow.

Also nearby is Blacker Hall Farm, which is great for grub-loving adults. They sell Chox - handmade chocolates perfect for Easter. If I want a fancy day out, Weeton’s Food Hall in Harrogate is expensive but bang on, and I also like nipping into Fodder on the way home.

Everyone heads to Tong Garden Centre at Christmas for all the displays, but I love it all year round for their grub. For a nice day out, my toddler and I enjoy Temple Newsam’s Home Farm, and they’ve got a nice little cafe too.